Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $147,000 Stock Position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.36% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Stock Performance

PLTM opened at $9.25 on Thursday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

About GraniteShares Platinum Trust

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

