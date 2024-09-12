Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 263 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,241,000 after buying an additional 117,790 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

