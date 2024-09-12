Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.