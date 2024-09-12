Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 221 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.