Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 49,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

