Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

