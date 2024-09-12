Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bokf Na owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $101,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,935,000 after acquiring an additional 277,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

