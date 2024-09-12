Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.08

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 88804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

