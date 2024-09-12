Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $370.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.