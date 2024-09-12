Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $283.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

