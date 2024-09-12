Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 491.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.99 and a 200-day moving average of $543.80. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

