Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 292,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61,821.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 213,284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIGI opened at $85.93 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

