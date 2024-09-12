Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

