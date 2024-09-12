Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $232.61 on Thursday.

Shares of VOT opened at $232.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

