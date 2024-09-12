Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
