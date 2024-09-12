Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.