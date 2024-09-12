Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
