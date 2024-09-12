Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.22. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

