Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,203 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $509.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day moving average is $488.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

