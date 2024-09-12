Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

