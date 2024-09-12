Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Down 7.7%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.00. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

