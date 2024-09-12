Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.
Venture Stock Performance
Shares of VEMLF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Venture has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
About Venture
