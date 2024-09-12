Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of VRA stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.