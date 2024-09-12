Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

