Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Veren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33. Veren has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veren will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

