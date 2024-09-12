Verge Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Verge has a total market cap of $62.25 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.57 or 0.00570779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00107939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00294032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00082349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

