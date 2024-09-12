Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

