Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $75.36. Approximately 1,367,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,540,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

