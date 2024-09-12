Vest Financial LLC Acquires 18,713 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,812,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $79.69 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

