Vest Financial LLC Acquires 91,670 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,670 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of CF Industries worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

