Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $42,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,609,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

