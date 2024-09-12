Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,747,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $246.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

