Vest Financial LLC Buys 11,986 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.