Vest Financial LLC Buys 24,835 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.62 and its 200 day moving average is $326.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $372.34.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Analysts Recommend These 3 Sector ETFs for Long-Term Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.