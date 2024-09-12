Vest Financial LLC Purchases 102,533 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,533 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Albemarle worth $37,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.