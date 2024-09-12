Vest Financial LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $45,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $549.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

