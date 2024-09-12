Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Vestis has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vestis to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Vestis Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VSTS opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

