Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.50

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 294643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.90 ($1.29).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.73) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,530,796.39). Insiders own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
About Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victorian Plumbing Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Dividend King?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.