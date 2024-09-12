Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.50

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 294643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.90 ($1.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.73) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The stock has a market cap of £327.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,493.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,530,796.39). Insiders own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

