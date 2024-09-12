VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HEJD opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

