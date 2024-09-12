VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 12th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

