VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 12th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.59.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.