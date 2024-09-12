VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 175.0% in August

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2557 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

