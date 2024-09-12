VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 12th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $69.05 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

