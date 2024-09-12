Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Viking stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

