Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio Sells 223,424 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $225,658.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,734,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,050.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Village Farms International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Village Farms International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Village Farms International by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 279,370 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.