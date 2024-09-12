Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio Sells 223,424 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $225,658.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,734,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,050.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Village Farms International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alnylam Stock Soars 65%: Find Out What’s Behind the Gains
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.