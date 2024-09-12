Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.