Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 18,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,253. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
