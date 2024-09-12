Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

EDF stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

