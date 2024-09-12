Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 57.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 72,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,135. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.