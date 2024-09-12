Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
