Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $317.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.

NYSE V traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.21. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $519.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

