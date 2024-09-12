Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.55

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $38.75. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 86,448 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

